Two boys, both aged 14, have been charged with the kidnap and rape of a girl of the same age in a Hampshire park.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Fordingbridge recreation ground on the evening of January 17.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said that one of the two boys, both from Fordingbridge, had been charged with rape, threats to kill, possession of a knife in a public place and kidnap/falsely imprison a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.

And the second 14-year-old boy had been charged with rape, threats to kill and kidnap. Both defendants have been sent to appear at Southampton Youth Court. A third boy, aged 13 from Romsey, has been released on conditional bail pending further police inquiries.

The force spokesman said: “Police were called at 10.41pm on Friday January 17, however the incident is suspected to have occurred earlier in the evening. The girl continues to be supported by specialist officers.”