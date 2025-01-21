Fordingbridge: Two boys aged 14 charged with kidnap and rape of girl in Hampshire park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident is alleged to have taken place at Fordingbridge recreation ground on the evening of January 17.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said that one of the two boys, both from Fordingbridge, had been charged with rape, threats to kill, possession of a knife in a public place and kidnap/falsely imprison a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.
And the second 14-year-old boy had been charged with rape, threats to kill and kidnap. Both defendants have been sent to appear at Southampton Youth Court. A third boy, aged 13 from Romsey, has been released on conditional bail pending further police inquiries.
The force spokesman said: “Police were called at 10.41pm on Friday January 17, however the incident is suspected to have occurred earlier in the evening. The girl continues to be supported by specialist officers.”