Police believe two attacks on women taking place just streets apart - including a rape outside a One Stop shop - could be linked.

A woman has been raped outside a One Stop shop and a second victim attacked just streets away in incidents police believe could be linked. Police were initially called at around 1.50am on Saturday (January 18).

West Midlands Police officers sealed off parts of Walsall Road in Perry Barr, Birmingham, and a short time later, received a separate report that another woman had been assaulted, suffering injuries to her face, less than two miles away on nearby Aldridge Road near to Holford Drive.

Detectives are now working to understand if the two incidents are linked. A police spokesperson said: "We understand the concern and worry that this will cause the local community. We continue to support the women and our enquiries are ongoing."

Police have since confirmed they have arrested a 22 year old man “on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked near the One Stop Shopping Centre on Saturday”. A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We are still keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are linked. The suspect was arrested this morning at an address in the Birmingham area.”

They are continuing to ask for anyone with information, particularly any dashcam or mobile phone footage, to send it directly to officers via the Public Portal. (mipp.police.uk). Information can also be given to us via live chat or by calling 101 quoting log 218 and 520 of 18/1.