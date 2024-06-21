Four of UK's wealthiest Hinduja family members sentenced to prison by Swiss court for exploiting workers
Prakash Hinduja, his wife, son, and daughter-in-law received sentences ranging from four to four and a half years. However, the court dismissed more severe human trafficking charges.
The Hinduja family members, originally from India, were accused of seizing workers' passports, paying them in rupees instead of Swiss francs, restricting their movement, and forcing them to work long hours for minimal pay. The workers, mostly illiterate Indians, were employed at the family's lakeside villa in Geneva.
Although the four family members were not present in court, Najib Ziazi, the family’s business manager, was in attendance and received an 18-month suspended sentence. The court found the family guilty of exploiting workers and providing unauthorised employment but dismissed the trafficking charges, stating that the workers were aware of their employment conditions.
Last week, the family reached an undisclosed settlement with the plaintiffs. The case was initially opened by Geneva prosecutors due to allegations of exploitation, human trafficking, and violations of Swiss labour laws.
Swiss authorities have already seized valuable assets from the family, including diamonds, rubies, and a platinum necklace, to cover legal fees and possible penalties. Prosecutors revealed that employees were forced to work up to 18 hours a day, often with little or no time off, and received less than one-tenth of the legally required pay under Swiss law. Employees, some of whom spoke only Hindi, were paid in Indian rupees in banks back home, which they could not access.
A separate tax case against Prakash Hinduja is pending. He, along with his three brothers, leads an industrial conglomerate with interests in information technology, media, power, real estate, and health care.