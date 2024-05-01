Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a missing woman after a body was found in a river in Northern Ireland. Leah Sloan, who was also known by the surname McCrea was last seen in the Pound Street area of Larne, County Antrim on Thursday (25 April) at around 1.30am.

After a search lasting several days, PSNI confirmed that a body had been recovered from the River Inver. A formal identification process has not yet taken place, but 22-year-old Leah’s family has been informed, our sister title the Belfast News Letter reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the news, a friend of Leah’s posted a tribute on social media. The post reads: “Didn’t think I would be having to write something like this. You were my best friend, you always made me laugh.”

The post adds: “You were always so happy, bubbly, kind-hearted and caring and always lit up a room”. It also says: “I’m happy that I got to share so many memories with you so thank you so much for always being there when I needed you. Still can’t believe this has happened to you. You didn’t deserve this. I’m going to miss you so much Leah RIP. Thinking of Leah’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Following the disappearance of Leah, a former Larne High School pupil, police had asked anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage taken in area at that time to contact them. However following discovery of a body, PSNI spokeswoman said: “We would thank everyone who assisted with the search for Leah.”

And in a post on Facebook, Larne High School said: “The entire Larne High School community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former pupil Leah Sloan/McCrea. We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. Leah, you never were, nor never will be, forgotten by your teachers here at school. Rest easy darling girl.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after many other messages of sympathy emerged from former teachers and friends.

They said:

“So very sorry to hear this sad news. I taught Leah for three years before I retired in 2016. I was very fond of her. John and I send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends”

“Leah we will remember you fondly .Sleep tight x x”

“Sending my deepest sympathy to her family , such sad news , rest in peace beautiful angel leah xxx”

"Very sad”

"I’m so sorry to hear this very sad news! My condolences to family and friends.”

"Awe, this is so very sad, my thoughts are with this wee family.”

"Leah McCrea you were loved more than you will ever know. Sleep tight beautiful girl xx”

Other messages of sympathy included: “Heartbreaking news in the town tonight, after joining a search party where nearly 100 people attended, we unfortunately didn't get the outcome we wanted but we have found Leah and she's coming home, just not in the way we wanted. RIP Leah McCrea you will be sadly missed.”

Another wrote: “Leah McCrea knew how to put a smile on your face anyone that worked with me knew I always wore a headband in work so for my birthday she bought me a cake and made this little mini me to go on top. RIP Leah you will live on in all of our memories of you’. Another from the Facebook page Extern Carrick/Larne says, ‘We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Leah Sloan/McCrea. We send our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and community. If anyone would like support or someone to talk to please send us a message.”

Meanwhile a heartfelt message from another close friend said: “You’ve been taken far far too soon Leah McCrea. I was so lucky to call you my friend for so many years.