Tenerife Canary Islands: Investigation launched after woman's dismembered body found floating in sea with bag over her head
and live on Freeview channel 276
A body of a woman has been found floating off the coast of a popular holiday destination. The woman’s body was discovered partially dismembered and there was a plastic bag over her head.
The body was found on Saturday afternoon (27 April) floating off the coast of the municipality of Arico, in Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Police investigators are trying to determine how the woman died and whether the body matches any missing person reports filed in recent weeks.
According to Canarian Weekly, specialists from the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil are investigating this tragic discovery. It added that the body was found in a coastal area near the neighbourhoods of La Jaca and Las Listadas.
Other reports have said that the woman’s hands were missing. The body has been taken away for forensic examination in Santa Cruz and the courts have currently decreed a secrecy order on further information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.