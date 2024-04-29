Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A body of a woman has been found floating off the coast of a popular holiday destination. The woman’s body was discovered partially dismembered and there was a plastic bag over her head.

The body was found on Saturday afternoon (27 April) floating off the coast of the municipality of Arico, in Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Police investigators are trying to determine how the woman died and whether the body matches any missing person reports filed in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman’s dismembered body has been found floating in the sea in Tenerife with a plastic bag over her head. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Canarian Weekly, specialists from the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil are investigating this tragic discovery. It added that the body was found in a coastal area near the neighbourhoods of La Jaca and Las Listadas.