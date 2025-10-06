Gary Neville has sparked fury after posting a video of him ranting on social media.

He made comments on the Manchester synagogue attack which then descended into a rant about 'angry middle-aged white men' dividing Britain by raising Union flags. The former Manchester United and England defender made the comments around 24 hours after worshippers at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation were attacked by Syrian-born terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie.

Neville, 50, began his video, which he posted to LinkedIn on Friday, by saying: “Seeing the news last night and the news this morning dominated by the horrific attacks within the Jewish community, just a mile from here. When I was driving to Salford City last night, going down Littleton Road, I seen probably 50 or 60 Union Jack flags.

“And on the way back I went down the parallel road, Bury New Road, which has got the Jewish community right at its heart and they’re out on the streets, defiant, not hiding or in fear. I just kept thinking as I was driving home last night that we’re all being turned on each other. And the division that’s being created is absolutely disgusting. Mainly created by angry, middle-aged white men, who know exactly what they’re doing.

“Funnily enough on one of my development sites last week there was a Union Jack flag put up and I took it down instantly.” The former defender, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports when away from his £100million business empire spanning hospitality, property development and media, quickly hit back at any claims he was being unpatriotic by doing so.

He said: “I played for my country 85 times, I love my country. I love Manchester and I love England, but I’ve been building in this city for 15 to 20 years and there’s no one put a Union Jack flag up in the last 15 to 20 years, so why do you have to put one up now? Quite clearly it’s sending a message to everybody that there’s something you don’t like.

“The Union Jack flag being used in a negative fashion is not right and I’m a proud supporter of England, Great Britain, of our country, and I’ll champion it anywhere in the world as one of the greatest places to live. But I think we need to check ourselves, bring ourselves back to a neutral point, because we’re being pulled right and left and we don’t need to be, at all.”

Sky Sports is now facing a boycott over his outburst. One user on X said: “Really rate you as a pundit but Jesus Christ on a bike how the hell can you blame the likes of me for the sickening attack that was carried out by a terrorist”.

Another said: “ @SkySports need to sack @GNev2 or I for one will be cancelling my subscription”. However, others have defended Gary Neville, saying he as a right to free speech.

One said on X: “Eventually you lot are just gonna be left with your crayons after boycotting anything you disagree with“. Another commented: “Is he not allowed his opinion? Thought you people didn't like cancel culture? Or is it more you only like it when it aligns with what you want?“.