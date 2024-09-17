Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal against her sex trafficking conviction has been rejected by a US court.

The 62-year-old was found guilty in December 2021 of luring young girls to massage rooms for paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest between 1994 and 2004. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the southern district of New York (SDNY) in June 2022.

On Tuesday, judges on the second circuit in the SDNY upheld her five convictions – including sex trafficking minors, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The court also concluded Maxwell’s sentence was “procedurally reasonable”.

Epstein, who was once Maxwell's boyfriend, died by suicide at 66 in 2019 while in a Manhattan jail, five weeks after being arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell’s appeal largely focused on a 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and federal prosecutors in southern Florida. She argued that the agreement should have prevented her from being prosecuted in Manhattan 13 years later.

Her lawyer pointed out that the agreement referenced the "United States," suggesting it was intended to bar prosecutions nationwide for Epstein’s "potential co-conspirators," though Maxwell was not one of the four individuals named in the agreement.