Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a runner who died while taking part in a half marathon in Glasgow.

Aaron Johnston, 24, from County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, passed away after he collapsed near the finish line on Sunday morning (2 February). Emergency services rushed to the incident at around 11.15am after he fell ill at the end of the race at Glasgow Green.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment but sadly died a short time later. The tragedy happened as the park was filled with runners as they took part in a Glasgow 5k, 10k and Half Marathon Winter Warmer Run.

His devastated family have taken to social media to pay tribute to Aaron following his tragic death. They run the Ashwood Garden Centre in Enniskillen and said the business would be closed until further notice.

The post read: "We are completely heartbroken that our precious Aaron Johnston, Son of Niall and Joy and brother to Hayley, Adam and Jessica died suddenly yesterday. Words cannot describe what we are going through now.

"The Garden Centre and Coffee shop will be closed until further notice." The post was quickly flooded with messages from friends and customers.

One person wrote: "So sorry to hear this. Sincere sympathy to all the Johnston family. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers." Organisers Fix Events said Aaron's death is "extremely sad" and their "thoughts go out to all his family and friends".