Marathon runner, Marthe Katrine Myhre, has died aged 39.

Her brother Anders Myhre announced her death on Facebook. He wrote on his sister’s Facebook walk on behalf of his family saying: “We all have a body, we are all different. For you, your body became very difficult at the age of 15. Within a few weeks, you were completely trapped in a terrible illness.

“Three hospitalizations and over a year of total bed rest were the start of many, many challenging years. Eating disorders are a terrible illness”.

He wrote that Myhre was found dead in his childhood home and that a doctor confirmed that it was a natural death. He added: “Rest in peace, our dear daughter, sister, aunt and sister-in-law”.

Former running colleague and European Championship gold medalist in the half marathon, Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal sent her condolences to the family. She said: “I didn't know Marthe Katrine very well personally, but I knew her in the running community. She has been fighting the disease for a long time, and it is unbelievably sad that she is now gone at far too young an age. My thoughts go out to her family”.

Jack Waitz, who was her coach for several years, said that he recently received an email from Myhre asking if she could join him at a training camp in Spain. He was positive about it, but said he hadn't heard anything since.

Marthe Katrine Myhre became Norwegian champion in the marathon five times, and won the Norwegian National Half Marathon Championship on two occasions. During the 2016 European Championships, she participated in the half marathon and came in 78th place. Myhre also competed in several national and Scandinavian cross-country races.