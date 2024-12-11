Money is being raised for a woman suffering MND to give her a “much-needed holiday”.

Best friend Helen, is raising money for Kathryn to giver her “a long-awaited, much needed holiday!”. Helen has set up a GoFundMe page with the target of £2,500. As of Wednesday 11 December over £1,300 has been donated.

The page reads that Kate was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2003 at the age of 27. It says: “She is wheelchair bound with no independent movement bar the use of her right thumb and depends on others for all her physical needs. Kate is the most caring, positive and giving person and never complains about her condition or the effects it has on her daily life.

“Over the last few years she has battled through many trials and tribulations - including close friends and family being diagnosed with conditions such as cancer, depression and neurological diseases like Parkinson's - her response to these has been to offer whatever support she can. Kate has seen/heard of many other MND patients passing away but maintains a positive mindset about her future.”

Helen adds: “Kate recently confided in me that she is desperate for a holiday, but is unable to afford one as she is reliant on full time carers and would have to take two with her for a week away. This would cost a minimum of £2500 for suitable accommodation and carer costs even just in the UK and this is just not something that Kate can find.

“I would love to be able to give Kate the means to get away from her 'normal life' for a week and have a well-deserved holiday for the first time in years. Kate turns 50 in September 2026 and it would be wonderful to be able to give her the opportunity to celebrate approaching that milestone birthday and defying the MND odds for more than 21 years.”