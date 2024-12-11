A couple who bought a Second World War water tower to convert it into their “dream” home are pleading for money. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

A couple who bought a Second World War water tower to convert it into their “dream” home are pleading for money.

Mary and Sean Davies bought the water tower located at the derelict Nocton Hall RAF Hospital site in Lincolnshire in 2018 for £25,000, hoping to transform it into a seven-bedroom family home. However, with unexpected delays and costs along the way, such as a £10,000 sprinkler system, the couple estimate that the whole project, including the purchase of the building, will set them back more than £500,000 once completed.

The couple have since launched a fundraiser to help cover the remaining costs. Sean was also recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) which is currently incurable and they want to avoid “sacrificing” any more time.

Mary and Sean, who have five children, explained that they have been married for 30 years – and for 25 of those years, they have either lived in council or ex-social housing. Sean, a public servant, discovered the nearly 15m-high water tower after he started looking after the Nocton Hall RAF Hospital site in 2006 – and this is when his “vision” for their new home was born.

The couple’s GoFundMe page has a target of £20,000, and they have raised more than £6,000 so far. It reads: “We are nearing the end of a very expensive journey and funds are running low. We have been as tight as we can with the finances, sourcing many items needed from Facebook Marketplace, negotiating lower prices on materials.

“We have borrowed what we can, both my husband and I work and I also project manage and do all the decorating myself to save money. Due to health reasons Sean cannot be as hands on with the project as he was at the beginning of the build.

“To help towards the shortfall of the finances we are appealing to the goodwill of all those who see this page to make a donation to help us complete our home. Whatever you can spare will be gratefully appreciated, no matter how small or great.”

The couple are due to star in season 2 Episode 6 of the TV show Derelict Rescue which is airing tonight (Wednesday 11 December). Mary wrote on the GoFundMe page: “No, we do not get any money for that”. Derelict Rescue showcases enthusiastic families across the UK who are turning neglected relics into a unique place to live.