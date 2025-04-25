Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A court has heard that a woman was allegedly raped twice and sexually assaulted along the seafront at Great Yarmouth beach in Norfolk.

The incident reportedly took place on February 16, leading to the arrest of 31-year-old Luis Brazao, of Seafield Close, Yarmouth. Brazao appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, where he faced accusations of two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault, all said to have occurred during the same incident.

Speaking through a Portuguese interpreter, he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Judge Katharine Moore scheduled the trial to begin on August 20, according to the Great Yarmouth Mercury.

Brazao has been remanded in custody. Norfolk Constabulary previously stated on Facebook that the alleged incident took place near Victoria Arcade in the early hours of the morning.

The statement posted on February 24 read: "A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Great Yarmouth. The incident happened in the early hours of 16 February when a woman was raped near to the Victoria Arcade, Great Yarmouth.

"Luis Brazao, aged 31 and of Seafield Close, Great Yarmouth has been charged with two counts of rape. He was remanded into custody and appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court this morning (24 February 2025) and was further remanded by the court to reappear at a later hearing."