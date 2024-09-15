Greater Manchester: Police lock down cemetery as 'human remains' found nearby
An area outside Dukinfield Crematorium and Cemetery on Tower Street, Tameside, appears to be closed down. It is understood that residents were informed that human remains were found in the vicinity.
Officers were seen outside the cemetery throughout Saturday afternoon (14 September) and still in the evening. They remain in the area this morning (15 September) with several police vehicles seen on Tower Street.
One eyewitness said there has been a "major police presence with crime scene investigators". They added: "Now the full area is closed down."
Another witness said: "The officer just said they have found remains and couldn’t disclose anything else." Manchester Evening News understands residents have been told about the discovery of "remains". However, the publication reports the remains are historic and a criminal probe won't be carried out.
The chapel at Dukinfield Cemetery was built in 1865, and is an old building containing many features of architectural interest, as well as space for up to 100 people for services. The cemetery is managed Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council. It and the coroner will now investigate the discovery.
