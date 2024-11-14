Greenan Beach: Man's body found on busy beach in Scotland just yards away from popular Haven holiday park
The body was found on Greenan Beach in Ayr yesterday morning (Wednesday 13 November). The sandy coastline is close to Haven's Craig Tara Holiday Park.
Police rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised around 11.35am. There was a heavy police presence at the shore throughout the day. A Coastguard helicopter was present, with flight maps showing the aircraft circling the area for around half an hour.
It is understood that members of the public were advised to avoid the area. Police Scotland have since confirmed that a man was found dead and that there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are in attendance at Greenan beach, off Dunure Road, Ayr, as part of a multi-agency response in relation to a concern for person. Officers were called to the beach around 11.35am on Wednesday, 13 November 2024."
A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson added: “We received a call at 11.44am today to attend an incident in Ayr. We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.”
