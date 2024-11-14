Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A body has been found on a busy beach in Scotland just yards from a popular holiday park.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body was found on Greenan Beach in Ayr yesterday morning (Wednesday 13 November). The sandy coastline is close to Haven's Craig Tara Holiday Park.

Police rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised around 11.35am. There was a heavy police presence at the shore throughout the day. A Coastguard helicopter was present, with flight maps showing the aircraft circling the area for around half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that members of the public were advised to avoid the area. Police Scotland have since confirmed that a man was found dead and that there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A body has been found on a busy beach in Scotland just yards from a popular holiday park. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are in attendance at Greenan beach, off Dunure Road, Ayr, as part of a multi-agency response in relation to a concern for person. Officers were called to the beach around 11.35am on Wednesday, 13 November 2024."

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson added: “We received a call at 11.44am today to attend an incident in Ayr. We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.”