A young woman who grew up on a neighbouring council estate to Angela Rayner and Marcus Rashford defied the odds to make it to Oxford University - but her posh peers still brand her 'council estate Chloe'.

Chloe Pomfret grew up in foster care during her early school years, became estranged from her family after the death of her grandfather, and then spent three months sofa surfing and living on the streets aged 16. The 21-year-old slept in bus shelters and A&E waiting rooms before her school helped find her a place in supported accommodation. It was at this time that Chloe decided to focus on her education and fulfil her dream of becoming a biology teacher.

Chloe, who grew up in Wythenshawe, Manchester, turned her full attention towards applying to Oxford University after falling in love with their Human Sciences course. Chloe narrowly missed out on the three As required for the undergraduate degree, but later discovered her special considerations application had not been submitted. Once this was taken into account, Chloe found out the incredible news that she had been accepted into St Catherine's College, Oxford - despite living on the streets of Manchester just two years before.

But the student admits arriving at one of the world's most privileged universities was a 'real eye-opener' - with cruel peers branding her 'council estate Chloe' behind her back. Despite this, Chloe says she's proud to hail from a working-class council estate - and claims the likes of deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and England footballer Marcus Rashford grew up just streets away from her on neighbouring estates.

Chloe, who is due to graduate in 2026, said: "Coming to Oxford was the first time I'd ever met someone who'd come from a private school. I assumed they would hate me and be picked on for the clothes I was wearing. It was a real eye-opener. I've met people from all backgrounds - people from Manchester like me, private school students, people from royal descent, you got a bit of everything from Oxford.

"It was a real culture shock when I arrived. We were served food for meals - the only time I'd ever been served food was at TGI Fridays, with words I can't even pronounce on the menu, wearing fancy gowns. I'd overheard that I'd been called 'council estate Chloe' which wasn't nice. I've never been ashamed of where I've come from - I'm proud to be working class and have this accent because I love Manchester.

"I wear 'council estate Chloe' proudly - it's in my Instagram bio! It's interesting that that was used as an insult but it's something I'm proud to be. I grew up on a council estate like Angela Rayner and Marcus Rashford. They were people who I looked up to that had 'made it'.

"They're massive heroes of mine. I was crying when Angela Rayner walked into Number 10. Knowing someone has come from where you have come is so emotional. We've had such a similar upbringing. For her to make it into one of the powerful positions in the world after coming from a council estate made me think that anything was possible."

Chloe said school helped provide stability and solace from her chaotic home life while growing up. She said: "I was going to school every day knowing that everyone else has a different situation, feeling really left out. I didn't connect with any of my peers. I felt like there was a big sign on my back saying I was homeless.

"University wasn't even a thought at this point. Once I got to college and I started studying for my A-Levels, I was really pushed into thinking about what I would do. I always loved science. I found school became a solace from my home life. It was my escape. I'd always ask for extra homework.

"I had known nobody who had gone to university. [When I was accepted] it felt like my life was sorted forever - having Oxford on my CV. I don't think a lot of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds are encouraged to apply to university or see it as an option.

"I would never have dreamed I'd be at Oxford. It's given me so much confidence. I just want to help other students have the same opportunities I did, whether they want to go to Oxford or another university. If I can do it, anyone can."