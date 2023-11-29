DUP's Jim Shannon has been slammed as a "muppet" and "embarrassing" after he labelled grey squirrels as the "Hamas of the squirrel world"

In a debate on the control of the grey squirrel population, a Member of Parliament labelled grey squirrels as the “Hamas of the squirrel world”. Posting on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, one user said it was “shocking” while another said the MP is an “embarrassing individual around political issues and squirrels”.

MP Jim Shannon, member of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland, compared the animal to the Palestinian militant group, designated a proscribed terror group in the UK, as MPs considered ways to protect red squirrels. Hamas was responsible for a deadly attack on Israel on 7 October, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.

Israel responded with air strikes on Gaza, and launched a ground offensive. More than 14,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run government.

Mr Shannon said during the debate yesterday (Tuesday 28 November): “The Ards Red Squirrel Group is full of fantastic volunteers who work tirelessly to protect the future of the red squirrel in my constituency of Strangford, particularly at Mount Stewart. The organisation is led by the National Trust Mount Stewart ranger team, and they are in constant contact with local landowners to monitor red squirrels and eradicate any greys that venture in. Indeed, the issue is the very presence of grey squirrels – grey squirrels are the Hamas of the squirrel world.”

He added that there should be “greater integration” between the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and local red squirrel groups in the devolved institutions to ensure they have the “means necessary to preserve and expand the red squirrel species throughout Northern Ireland”. Posting on X, those who have Mr Shannon as their MP shared their disappointment at his comment.