A girl was fatally stuck by a car while getting off a school bus in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caitlin-Rose McMullan, 11, who attended St Pius X College in Magherafelt, was hit by the car after exiting the bus on the Hillhead Road shortly after 4pm.

Her school described Caitlin-Rose as “outgoing, bubbly and caring”. In a post on Facebook, St Pius X College expressed “profound sadness” and said their thoughts are with her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Caitlin-Rose was a very popular pupil who was always smiling. Her former teachers described her as a ‘joy to teach due to her kind and fun-loving nature’,” they said. “She was an outgoing, bubbly and caring child who will be greatly missed by fellow pupils and staff alike.

“Caitlin-Rose’s friends and classmates are heartbroken by her untimely passing and they are receiving support from our staff and relevant professional services.”

Stormont’s Education Minister Paul Givan described her death as “devastating”. “I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news that a 12-year-old pupil from St Pius X College, Magherafelt has sadly died following a collision outside Castledawson yesterday,” he said.

“As a parent, when we set our children off to school in the morning, none of us ever expect to receive such devastating news. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young girl and the wider school community following this tragic incident. I have spoken to the principal at St Pius X College and assured him of my support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Education Authority’s critical incident team is in contact with the school and will provide support to the pupils and staff.”

Inspector Adair, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), urged the public not to share any footage of the collision scene on social media.

An 11-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car while getting off a school bus on Hillhead Road, Castledawson in Londonderry. | Google Maps

The inspector said: "There was a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene. "I would ask anyone with footage not to share it on social media, but instead forward it to police through the major incident public portal. This footage will be of great assistance to officers investigating the collision.

"The Hillhead Road has reopened following this serious collision and our investigation continues. Anyone with any information, dash-cam footage or images taken at the scene can also call on 101, quoting reference number 1038 05/03/25."