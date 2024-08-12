Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Navy carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, has returned to Portsmouth following a short-term deployment to Scotland.

The aircraft carrier returned to Portsmouth last night (Sunday 11 August) ahead of its autumn programme. The warship had been in Glen Mallan in Loch Long after leaving Portsmouth on Friday August 2. Sailors attended The Northern Ammunition Jetty for a routine logistics visit.

Crowds had gathered in Old Portsmouth, next to the Spinnaker Tower, and at Spice Island to watch the 65,000 tonne warship depart. A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for sailing to Glen Mallan in Scotland for ammunitioning ahead of future operations.”

HMS Prince of Wales had left Portsmouth two days after HMS Queen Elizabeth returned after spending several months in Rosyth to fix a starboard propeller shaft misalignment fault. Navy Lookout posted on X, formerly Twitter: “HMS Prince of Wales back into Portsmouth for Summer Leave period this afternoon after taking on munitions in Scotland ahead of the Autumn programme.”

The 65,000 tonne warship's flight deck is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long – enough space for three football pitches – and she holds 45 days’ worth of food in stores. She has a crew complement (minimum crew) of around 700, increasing to around 1,600 with aircraft onboard. HMS Prince of Wales’ size and scope can embark 36 F-35B and four Merlin Helicopters, and forms part of the Royal Navy's two-strong fleet of Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.