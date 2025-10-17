A large fire has broke out at an industrial state in Poole, a town in Dorset.

The fire broke out just before 8am this morning (Friday 17 October). Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 7:58am today with reports of a fire at a commercial premises on the Holton Heath trading estate in Poole."

Six pumping appliances are in attendance from Poole (x2), Hamworthy, Westbourne, Redhill Park, Springbourne and the aerial ladder platform from Westbourne. Firefighters in breathing apparatus used multiple hose reel jets and main lines to tackle a fire involving a commercial building.

The spokesperson added: "Much of the fire is now out and crews are damping down." Roads to the industrial estate are allegedly blocked.

Poole Today wrote on X: “There’s a fire on Blackhill Road in Holton Heath – it’s restricted with emergency services blocking some of the roads in the trading estate, whilst advising people to avoid the area if they can”.