There is currently a large emergency response outside a pub in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy road into Lincoln has been closed by emergency services following an incident at a city pub. Six engines from Lincolnshire Fire an Rescue Service, paramedics and Lincolnshire Police were called to Carholme Road in Lincoln City Centre on Friday morning (August 15).

Fire hoses could be seen lying on the road, with at least a dozen firefighters focusing their efforts on The Horse and Groom pub. Firefighters could be seen pumping water from The Brayford across the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no visible signs of fire or smoke outside the property at 8am. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service have not yet made a comment.

On its website the pub says: “Located on Carholme Road, only a short drive from the town centre, this warm and welcoming pub is a favourite choice of many Lincoln locals”.