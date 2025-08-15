Flights have been stopped at Manchester Airport after two easyJet planes “clipped wings”.

Passengers are likely to now face flight cancellations and delays after the incident this morning. All flights were briefly suspended at the airport this morning (August 15) after the two planes caught one another on the airfield.

Flights were stopped as a precaution while safety checks took place, the Manchester Evening News understands. Manchester Airport is now running as normal, but passengers are warned to expect some delays following the incident.

The two easyJet planes involved in the incident will not be departing Manchester, with alternative arrangements set to be made for those affected, Manchester Evening News reports. An easyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet can confirm that the wing tips of two aircraft came into contact whilst taxiing to the runway at Manchester Airport this morning.

"The aircraft returned to stand to disembark customers who have been provided with refreshment vouchers whilst replacement aircraft are arranged to operate the flights. We apologise to customers for the delay to their flights. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”

The flights involved were EZY2267 from Manchester to Gibraltar and EZY2117 from Manchester to Paris Charles De Gaulle. An investigation has been launched to understand what happened.