Are flights cancelled to Zante? Latest update on Zakynthos Airport as wildfires burn across western Greece
There are evacuations in areas like Agalas, Keri, and Koiliómenos. Hotels near Apelati have also been evacuated as a precaution.
At the moment these are ground-level disruptions, and there’s no clear indication that the wildfires have triggered flight cancellations. There are no official reports or airline notices indicating that flights to or from Zakynthos Airport (ZTH) have been cancelled due to the wildfires.
Live flight-tracking platforms for Zakynthos, such as Skyscanner, FlightRadar24, and FlightAware, do not show cancellations connected to wildfire activity. However it is advised that holidaymakers contact their airline directly for the most current flight status.
Listed below is advice for travellers.
- Monitor live flight tracking services: Websites like FlightRadar24 or Skyscanner can give updates on delays or cancellations.
- Stay informed on local wildfire developments: If evacuation zones expand or air quality worsens, that might impact airport operations indirectly.
- Refer to official UK and international travel advisories: So far, the UK’s FCDO has not advised against traveling to Zakynthos—but conditions are evolving rapidly
A fire broke out early on Wednesday in an agricultural forest area between Lithakia, Agala and Kiliomenos in Zakynthos. It has been reported today that the situation in Lithakia seems to have improved for the moment.
Three planes are currently operating from the air, assisting the work of the ground forces. Today there seems to be a problem at the “Katalupou” location, where fire forces are battling a fire.