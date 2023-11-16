The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a sixth person died in the fatal house fire which struck a property in west London

The scene of a fatal fire in Hounslow. (Photos by Tony Kershaw/SNWS)

The body of a sixth victim has been found in the remains of a house struck by a fire in west London.

The news of an additional victim was confirmed by The Met Police, after it was confirmed earlier that at least five people had died in the incident at Channel Close in Hounslow on Sunday 12 November. Of the now total of six killed, three were children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective chief inspector Garth Hall said: “Firstly, I want to express my sincere condolences to all those affected by this terrible incident. The deaths of so many people, including children, is simply heart-breaking. We intend to complete a meticulous investigation into how this tragedy happened. For many days now the scene has been too unstable and dangerous to complete many of our enquiries. It was only after the walls were shored up, and the roof removed, that it became safe enough for search teams to enter the premises.”

He also confirmed that the deaths were still being treated as unexplained. The families of the victims have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The investigation into the fatal fire is still ongoing. DCI Hall added: “Lastly, we are still appealing for witnesses, or anyone who recorded anything on their phones that night, to come forward. If you have anything that can assist this investigation please get in contact. Any bit of information, no matter how small, may help us understand what happened that night.”