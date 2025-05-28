Hull City fan Marcus Skeet is on track to become the youngest person to run the entire of the length of UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus began his challenge on 1 April “attempting to become the youngest person and first ever under 18 to run the full length of the UK.” He wrote on his GoFundMe fundraising page: “Lands end to John O’groates, 1600KM with over 20 miles every day for 50/60 days. All to raise money and awareness for mental health and @mindcharity.

“I’d like to dedicate this challenge to a lad named felix who took me under his wing when I started secondary. I found out late last year that he had lost his battle with mental health. Felix inspired me through so much in life and I do this for him and all those we’ve lost to this horrible battle.My dream is to raise 100,000 pounds for the mind charity but don’t want to set too high of a goal. Any donations would mean everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 28 May) Marcus posted an update saying he had two days to go until he completes his mission of becoming the youngest person to run the entire length of the UK. He said is body is “absolutely broken” after the “longest run of the entire challenge” last night “over hills and bumpy terrain.”

Hull City fan Marcus Skeet is on track to become the youngest person to run the entire of the length of UK. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

He added: “But there is no giving up at this stage, in 48 hours I hope to have crossed that finish line and get to be back with my parents again. Thank you to everyone who’s supported this journey. I’ll get soppy tomorrow, for now- bedtime and recovery time!”.

So far Marcus has raised over £60,000 for the charity MIND. Users have posted their support on his GoFundMe page.

One said: “Saw you on BBC breakfast, what a brave and inspiring young man. Good luck getting to the finish line!”. Another added: “Keep it up lad, great to follow your journey from across the pond here in Ireland, inspiration!”.