Jack Kay, 26, became a viral sensation after he was caught on camera in Ibiza pouting and throwing some shapes in Ibiza while clutching a small pink cup.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His interesting bob-style hair cut which resembled a bowl garnered attention. He was then dubbed the official "Ibiza final boss" after making the rounds on X.

Many accounts on X have been created pretending to be Jack Kay. One such account is called has the username handle @ibizaFinalBoss1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The account posted today claiming that Jack Kay has got his face tattoo’d on his leg. He wrote: “Mission accomplished! My f*****g face on my leg hahahah 1000 likes and I’ll do whatever the most liked comment says”.

One user commented: “Tattoo your face on your forehead”. But the account is in fact fake and it seems Jack Kay’s only legitimate social media is Instagram and TikTok,

Hailing from Lemington, Newcastle upon Tyne, he previously broke his silence on becoming a viral sensation. He told his followers: "Appreciate all the love and messages of everyone. I will get back to everyone quick [as] I can. It's just a lot for me to take in at the moment. I am just a normal person from Newcastle."

He added: "It's crazy, stay locked in, got some big news coming." He went on to share a picture with Tony Truman, the co-owner of Ocean Beach Ibiza nightclub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest in Jack's life has grown since it was revealed by the Daily Mail that the man is in fact the son of an armed robber. John Edward Kay, 45, has been in and out of jail for over 10 years.

He broke into an elderly man’s home on Christmas Eve 2021. He woke the old man up with his banging and then stole a pair of car keys from the dining table and drove off with the vehicle.

He was jailed in January 2023 for two and a half years. The judges described the incident as a "terrifying ordeal" for the elderly resident.