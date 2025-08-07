A man who went viral for his distinctive haircut while in Ibiza has spoken out about his true identity and so-called bog-standard life.

Jack Kay, 26, became a viral sensation after he was caught on camera pouting and throwing some shapes in Ibiza while clutching a small pink cup. His interesting bob-style hair cut which resembled a bowl garnered attention.

He was then dubbed the official "Ibiza final boss" after making the rounds on X. Jack has since broke his silence on his new found fame, and emphasised to his new followers that he was just a "normal person from Newcastle".

Hailing from Lemington, Newcastle upon Tyne, he told his followers: "Appreciate all the love and messages of everyone. I will get back to everyone quick [as] I can. It's just a lot for me to take in at the moment. I am just a normal person from Newcastle."

He added: "It's crazy, stay locked in, got some big news coming." He went on to share a picture with Tony Truman, the co-owner of Ocean Beach Ibiza nightclub.

Interest in Jack's life has grown since it was revealed by the Daily Mail that the man is in fact the son of an armed robber. John Edward Kay, 45, has been in and out of jail for over 10 years.

He broke into an elderly man’s home on Christmas Eve 2021. He woke the old man up with his banging and then stole a pair of car keys from the dining table and drove off with the vehicle.

He was jailed in January 2023 for two and a half years. The judges described the incident as a "terrifying ordeal" for the elderly resident.