Popular party hotel Ibiza Rocks in San Antonio has said it is “pausing” its “events programme”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel has published a statement on Facebook after two Brits have plunged to death at the resort. Ibiza Rocks said today (Monday 21 July): “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred. Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority. Given the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved, we believe it is right to pause our advertised events programme at this time. All customers will be informed directly by email”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as news has broke today that a British holidaymaker, 19, has died following a horror fall at the hotel - just days after a Scottish tourist fell to his death. Two ambulances were sent to the scene but paramedics say there was nothing they could do to save him.

Popular party hotel Ibiza Rocks in San Antonio has said it is “pausing” its “events programme”. (Photo: Ibiza Rocks/Facebook) | Ibiza Rocks/Facebook

The tragedy, which is being investigated by police, occurred just after midnight. It is not yet clear if the teenage Brit was holidaying with friends or family and whether he fell from his room or another part of the hotel.

A Scots holidaymaker also fell to his death on July 7. Evan Thomson, 26, from Aberdeen, was on holiday with pals celebrating his birthday. Paramedics were called to the scene but could do nothing to save him.