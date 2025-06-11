A huge fire ripped through a caravan in Ingoldmells, a coastal village near the popular resort town of Skegness.

The caravan was located in the vicinity of Anchor Lane in Ingoldmells on Friday 6 June. It has since been confirmed that the caravan was owned by an elderly couple who were enjoying their “weekend retirement”.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the grand-daughter of the elderly couple to help “bring back some light into their hearts” after their dog sadly died in the caravan. The official page of Skegness tourism on Facebook posted: “During Friday’s tragic Caravan fire incident within Ingoldmells the family involved have unfortunately lost there only mode of hospital transport,retirement motorhome and there beloved family pet Buddy who was aged five leaving their lives upside down.

“At this time we are unable to give a full extensive report until this information is released via Lincolnshire Police/Fire and Rescue. We will try to update you shortly if this information is related by authorities! A go fund me link has been set up below by Natalie the granddaughter of the family in hope to raise fund to replace some belongings that have been taken from the family by this tragic incident.”

On GoFundMe the grand-daughter wrote: “They nipped to the chip shop for lunch and left their best friend in the caravan and their car at the site while they walked down to chip shop and my nana on her mobility scooter. Their beloved Buddy didn’t want to go out today I'm guessing tired from excitement of the holidays only being gone maximum 30mins he was happy to stay where he was comfortable on the sofa waiting for his mum and dad to return with a chippy sausage.

“All this from a faulty fuse that they had gotten fixed this weekend. They have lost their retirement enjoyment, their only transport to hospital appointments and shopping etc. And their best friend. All belongings in the car and caravan.”

The grand-daughter added: “It was such a horrible shocking experience for my grandparents to loose so much in seconds but even more so there beloved family dog.” So far more than £1,000 has been raised.