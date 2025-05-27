A 60-year-old man has died after entering the sea at a popular UK beach to rescue two children.

The man reportedly entered the water near the Promenade in Ingoldmells, close to Skegness, at around 4pm on Sunday (25 May) and later died at the scene. Emergency services were called to the beach, where rescue efforts were carried out.

Lincolnshire Police released a statement on the incident, a spokesperson said: "A man has sadly died after entering the sea in Ingoldmells. A 60-year-old man has sadly died after entering the water to help two children who appeared to be in distress.

"The man reportedly entered the sea just after 4pm today (25 May) close to the Promenade in Ingoldmells, he got into difficulty and sadly died at the scene. Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this very sad time."

Skegness Official, the social media page for Skegness tourism, posted on Facebook: “Alexandru Melei aged 60 was a Romanian national who was visiting Lincolnshire for a holiday with his wife when tragically he lost his life in a final act of unimaginable courage. Melei found himself turning into a hero whilst on holiday assisting two twin sisters who found themselves in distress in the sea at Ingoldmells.

“Unfortunately Melei tragically lost his life that afternoon leaving behind his beloved wife, daughter, two grandkids/younger sister and brother & Oslo his parents. Our deepest condolences go out to the family at this very upsetting time and we ask that you give them the respect and privacy they deserve. He will be missed by many people”.

The man’s family has set up a GoFundMe page in the hope to raise enough funds to return Melei back home in Romania. The page says: “On May 25th, while on holiday, my father, Alexandru Melei, lost his life in a final act of unimaginable courage. He drowned while trying to save two twin sisters who were in danger.

He didn’t hesitate. He did what he had always done—as a medical assistant, as a father, as a man—he stepped forward to help, even at the cost of his own life .That was who he was: selfless, brave, devoted.

“He died a hero, but our hearts are shattered. We are left with an unbearable void. My mother, who stood by his side for a lifetime and was with him during his last moments, is devastated and lost without him. We want to bring him back home—to be laid to rest with dignity, surrounded by the love of his family and his homeland.From the depths of our grief, we thank you for your kindness, your messages, and your support.”

