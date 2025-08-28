Ipswich fire today: Huge amounts of black smoke seen across UK town as crews called to Sproughton Manor - outbuilding 'engulfed in flames'
According to the Ipswich Star, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sproughton Manor, in Sproughton Road at 8.20am on Thursday. A spokeswoman for the service confirmed to the local news outlet that crews on scene are fighting the fire at an 8m by 20m outbuilding that was "fully engulfed in flames".
The outbuilding is used as a games room, and four LPG gas cylinders were removed from close proximity to the building. Relief crews have been requested, and a water shuttle has been arranged.
The spokeswoman further confirmed that crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street fire stations are in attendance, along with a water carrier and a rescue vehicle. One witness driving on the A14 said they could see the smoke across the sky.
More to follow.