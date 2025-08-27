A popular caravan park has been evacuated as a fire rages through the North Yorkshire Moors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smoke has spread along the horizon between the seaside towns of Scarborough and Whitby, which have been cut off from one another. Roadblocks were set up across the moors to keep motorists away from the danger zones and locals remaining in their homes were advised to close their windows and avoid returning to the area.

Grouse Hill Caravan and Camping Park was forced to evacuate holidaymakers due to the fire. It said on Facebook: “We have been instructed to evacuate Grouse Hill by fire & police. Everyone is now off, by this instruction. Please do not phone to ask my how your caravans are?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we soon may have to evacuate ourselves. We are truly sorry for this course of action but this is out of our control. Please bare with us.”

A popular caravan park has been evacuated as a fire rages through the North Yorkshire Moors. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

One user commented on the post: “Me and my friends were one of the groups evacuated from your camp we are just home all of us and kids were petrified seeing the fire so close to us we cried all the way home thinking how traumatic it was for us but also thinking about yourself and family and animals in areas.” Another said: “This is so sad to see, our children were playing here yesterday morning.

“Our tent is a stones throw from these videos, very eerie. We’re all very upset and worried about it, the reality of how close it was and quickly it turned.”

North Yorkshire Weather Updates posted on Facebook saying that farmers have helped at the caravan park. It said: “There is one NYFRS pump and a commercial bowser present this morning. Farmers were unbelievably brave last night using tankers to wet all around the park”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update on the fire today North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews remained at the scene overnight and this morning. We have seven appliances at the scene this morning.

“Crews and partners are working hard to try to stop the fire spreading and have been liaising with residents in the areas affected by the fire. Some areas were evacuated including the Grouse Hill Caravan Park yesterday afternoon/evening. No property has been involved in the fire at this point.

“Due to the large amount of smoke in the area some roads remain closed. The latest information on the road closures is available from North Yorkshire Council.”