Farmers have been drafted in to help fire crews across Yorkshire tackle a huge blaze at Langdale Moor.

Emergency services are tackling a huge moorland fire in North Yorkshire - with flames and smoke seen for miles. The fire on Langdale Moor near RAF Fylingdale originally broke out two weeks ago and has been smouldering ever since.

It was initially declared as a major incident. But it has now broken out again with smoke seen billowing into the skyline and can be seen from miles away. It is understood that farmers have been drafted in to help fire crews battle the flames.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service posted 10 hours ago that they remained at the scene. But their efforts have again had to be stepped up as wind has taken hold of the flames with it spreading across the moorland.

Reports are surfacing that fire crews have now arrived at a caravan site in the North Yorkshire moors and are advising people to leave. The fire on Langdale Moor has been described as one of the toughest the crews have ever had to deal with.

Farmers were pictured queueing up to help on Bank Holiday Monday. Crews are expected to remain at the scene “for some time”.

Kevin Hollinrake MP said he was concerned about the latest reports of the wildfire spreading. In a social media post, he said: “North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, supported by neighbouring brigades, farmers, gamekeepers and a helicopter, have attended the scene since it was first reported earlier this month.

“Residents nearby are advised to keep doors and windows closed and avoid travelling to the area. My thanks go to all those working tirelessly to contain the blaze.”