A row of houses in Burnt Oak, London, have been devastated by a fire after flames spread through their roofs.

Residents have been evacuated after the homes were engulfed just before 4 pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 25 August) on Silkstream Road, Burnt Oak, Barnet. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were tackling the fire yesterday.

The London Fire Brigade has now said that the fire is under control but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. The fire service said: “The roof, most of the first floor and part of the ground floor of a mid terraced house were alight.

“The roof and half of the first floor of a second mid terraced house were alight. The rooves of two other terraced houses were also alight. Half of the roof of a fifth house was also alight.

“Local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to smoke travel in the area.” It added: “One of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to help tackle the fire from above.

“Control Officers took the first of 36 calls at 1604 and mobilised crews from Hendon, West Hampstead, Mill Hill and surrounding fire stations to the scene. The fire was under control by 1811.”