Multiple roads are closed due to the Langdale Moor fire including A171 between Scarborough and Whitby.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closures remain in place due to the smoke in the area. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said last night (Tuesday 26 August): “Crews are working to put fire breaks in at the scene. We have nine appliances plus special appliances at the scene and partner agencies are assisting with drones.”

Emergency services have been battling the blaze on Langdale Moor, near the ballistic missile early warning base at RAF Fylingdales, since Monday 11 August. North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed the fire had spread overnight at Fylingdales Moor, saying: "We would ask people affected by smoke to keep doors and windows closed."

The road closures include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A171 Robin Hoods Bay turn to Cloughton

B1416 Sneatonthorpe, from Dean Hall Brow to A171

Gowlands Lane, Cloughton, on the Harwood Dale Road to A171

B1416 with Lousy Hill Lane

A169 Blue Bank from Moorgate entrance to Blue Bank, Sleights

C224 Littlebeck, A169 to B1416 Redgates Corner.

C78 Gainforth Wath Road, Staintondale.

U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe.

Multiple roads are closed due to the Langdale Moor fire including A171 between Scarborough and Whitby. (Credit: NYMMO) | NYMMO

North Yorkshire Police urged motorists to plan their journeys "for everybody's safety and to allow emergency services to access the area" after reports some were ignoring road closure signs. The force added: "This is hampering the response to the fire and putting the motorists and other people at risk”.

Alison Hume, Labour MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said the blaze was a "very difficult fire to fight", and thanked emergency services and volunteers for their ongoing efforts. She said: "This fire could go on for weeks or months because when the fire gets into the peat it burns along under the surface so they're damping it down on the surface but you don't know when it's going to pop up again.

"That's what's happened overnight I think - it's flared up." North Yorkshire Moors Railway confirmed all steam services would remain paused "for the time being" to avoid putting additional pressure on emergency services.

The diesel fleet was running on the planned timetable, it said.