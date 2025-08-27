A huge blaze has broke out on a mountain in the popular Welsh seaside town Llandudno.

Firefighters are battling a mountain blaze near Llandudno for a second day. It broke out on Cwm Mountain, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 26 August).

North Wales Fire & Rescue Service team have been battling to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby homes since yesterday afternoon. Firefighters are likely to remain on Cwm Mountain for some time, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said.

It's unlikely the fire will spread further but people are being asked to stay away from the area. Officers continued battling the blaze overnight. Still on scene are four pumps, two wildfire units and a narrow access vehicle.

The fire service said: “Firefighters are working to dampen down hotspots, and we anticipate maintaining a presence in the area for some time. We’re advising the public to stay away from the area and would like to reassure residents that, although smoke and occasional small flare-ups may still be visible, it is unlikely that the fire will spread further.

“However, if any resident believes their property is at risk overnight, they should call 999 immediately.” The blaze can be seen from miles around.

The fire service anticipates crews could be at the scene throughout the day.