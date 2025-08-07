Edinburgh's busiest shopping street was locked down as emergency services dealt with youths throwing items from a roof.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Princes Street was shut off yesterday evening (Wednesday 6 August) with a police and fire cordon in place. Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.45pm.

A cordon was in place from outside the McDonald's with a single police vehicle in place, looking down to Waverley. Multiple fire crews were also on the scene as well as a number of officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel was disrupted with no trams, buses or traffic allowed on the road with diversions in place. An update from Edinburgh Trams at 8.25pm yesterday said they will now be running with extended wait times while they return to their full route service.

Edinburgh's busiest shopping street was locked down as emergency services dealt with youths throwing items from a roof. (Photo: Scotsman) | scotsman

Edinburgh Trams said this morning on X: “Morning from Customer Relations! Trams are running as normal from every 7 minutes.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 6 August, 2025, police received a report of youths throwing items from a roof on Princes Street, Edinburgh. Officers are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

It's understood that a cordon has now been removed and the emergency services have left. Princes Street is not currently closed. The incident has been resolved, and normal service has resumed.