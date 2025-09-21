Drivers in Hampshire are being warned of Sunday morning delays on the M3.

National Highways previously said that all lanes in both directions on the M3 between junction 12 Eastleigh and junction 11 Winchester have been closed doe to a Hampshire Police-led incident. The nature of the incident has not been disclosed.

The travel management service said in an early statement: “Emergency services are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance assisting with traffic management. Traffic caught within the closure is in the process of being released via rearward relief.”

It is believed that drivers were facing delays of up to 45 minutes on approach as a result of the incident. It has now been confirmed that the police-led incident has been cleared from the road and the M3 has reopened as normal.

National Highways said in an update to drivers: “ The #M3 in #Hampshire has re-opened in both directions between J12 (#Eastleigh) and J11 (#Winchester) following a @HantsPolice led incident Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”