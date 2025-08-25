A performing arts academy has been devastated by the sudden death of one of its star graduates.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabella Clark, 21, died after graduating from the Wilkes Academy, and its owners have paid tribute to her, saying they are devastated by the news.

A statement posted on social media said: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved graduate, Isabella Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are absolutely devastated to say goodbye to the beautiful Isabella, who brought light to every class, rehearsal, and corridor she walked through - always making sure to say hello to everyone with a smile and a kind word.

“She has left an enormous mark on her friends here at Wilkes, and on our entire faculty. Isabella was the most polite, gentle, and kind soul, her beaming smile will be missed so very deeply.”

Isabella Clark, 21, a theatre school graduate who has died suddenly | Wilkes Academy

The Wilkes Academy was set up in Swindon by dancer Nikki Wilkes (née Wheeler) and her husband Jonathan, a TV personality who is good friends with the singer Robbie Williams, after they grew up together in Stoke-on-Trent.

The statement continued: “Our teachers will always cherish the way she worked tirelessly, dedicating herself to doing what she loved. She was always the first to arrive, and the first to stand up to volunteer. Without fail, she would say ‘thank you’ at the end of every class, a small gesture that spoke volumes about her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are heartbroken and endlessly grateful for the time we had with her, and she will remain forever in our hearts. Sending all of our love to Isabella’s family, and all of her friends, Nikki, Suzanne, Jonny, and the rest of her Wilkes Family.”

Isabella is believed to have been from Southport on Merseyside and went to Greenbank High School before studying at Liverpool Theatre School and then the Wilkes Academy.

People who knew Isabella also passed on their condolences - and expressed their shock.

“Absolutely heartbroken,” said one. “She was the most beautiful talented girl who was nothing but kind to everyone. Never without a huge smile and always laughing around. She will continue to inspire us all with her incredible work ethic, attitude and talent to performing arts but more importantly her gentle nature and heart of gold. She will be so missed.”

Another added: “Unbelievably sad. A beautiful kind soul busting with passion for her subject. My love goes out to all Isabella’s family and friends. Fly high Isabella.”