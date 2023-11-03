Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed that his family have been able to leave Gaza after week of being trapped in the territory during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed that his family has been able to leave Gaza after weeks of being trapped in the territory. (Credit: Getty Images)

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has confirmed that his family, who were trapped in Gaza fro weeks amid the Israel-Hamas war, have been able to leave the territory.

The parents of Yousaf's wife, Nadia El-Nakla, were able to make their way out of the country after the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt was opened. Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, who are from Dundee, travelled to the region before the conflict broke out on October 7 to visit family. Yousaf had provided updates to the welfare of his family throughout the four week they were trapped in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Yousaf said: “We are very pleased to confirm that Nadia’s parents were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing this morning. We are grateful to all of those who have assisted our parents over the last few weeks, including the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office crisis team. These last four weeks have been a living nightmare for our family, we are so thankful for all of the messages of comfort and prayers that we have received from across the world, and indeed from across the political spectrum in Scotland and the UK.”

He added: “Although we feel a sense of deep personal relief, we are heartbroken at the continued suffering of the people of Gaza. We will continue to raise our voices to stop the killing and suffering of the innocent people of Gaza. We reiterate our calls for all sides to agree to an immediate ceasefire, the opening of a humanitarian corridor so that significant amounts of aid, including fuel, can flow through to a population that have suffered collective punishment for far too long, and for all hostages to be released."

The news comes as it was announced than nearly 100 British citizens were expected to leave Gaza for Egypt and were included on a list of those making the Rafah crossing. 92 of those on the list were classed as British citizens by Palestinian authorities. Around 200 British citizens have registered with authorities so far in Gaza .