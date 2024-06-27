Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers, including a 13-year-old boy, have been convicted of murder after fatally hitting a man with a brick at a skate park and leaving him to death in Nottingham city centre.

Jack Edwards, suffered serious head injuries after Kai Howitt, 18 and the young boy both armed themselves with pieces of masonry and hurled them at him at close range following an argument on December 5, 2023.

While one of the pieces missed him, the other struck the 24-year-old straight in the face, leaving him with injuries that ultimately took his life. Jack was hanging out on a skate park in Sussex Street, opposite Nottingham College, when he became embroiled in an argument with a group of young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howitt, then 18, and his 13-year-old unnamed accomplice, were among those involved in the confrontation, which took place over several minutes from around 6.50pm. As the argument became more heated, Howitt was one of several members of the group that was seen to throw objects in Jack’s direction – with all the missiles missing their target.

Jack Edwards, suffered serious head injuries after Kai Howitt, 18 and the young boy both armed themselves with pieces of masonry and hurled them at him at close range following an argument on December 5, 2023. | Nottinghamshire Police

The 13-year-old then picked up two pieces of masonry from the ground – handing one to Howitt and keeping the other for himself – before moving back across the skate park. Both then moved towards Jack as he was backing away, and simultaneously threw the objects at him from only a couple of metres away, with one of the missiles knocking Jack to the floor.

The attackers then ran away from the skate park, while Jack was left lying on the ground. Jack was initially tended to by passers-by, until paramedics arrived at the scene soon afterwards. He died in hospital two days later on December 7.

According to police, Howitt had conducted multiple internet searches for news about the incident, while the 13-year-old was found to have searched how many years in prison a person could receive for ‘bricking’ someone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These checks were uncovered by detectives soon afterwards, after police trawled through extensive amounts of CCTV footage to identify and charge the two people behind the fatal assault.

After denying killing Jack, both defendants were found guilty of murder by a jury on Thursday (June 27) following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Howitt, 19, of Trent Boulevard, West Bridgford, and the 13-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, are due to be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday July 15.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: Jack’s senseless murder has left his family completely devastated. Following the attack, the defendants ran off, leaving Jack dying on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad