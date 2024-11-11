Police hunting down the three suspects in the murder of teenager Jamie Meah have renewed their appeal for information on the first birthday of his son - a child he will never know.

Jamie, who had just turned 18, was fatally stabbed on March 31 last year in Hall Lane, Armley. A 16-year-old boy was also seriously injured in the attack. Jamie was an expectant father at the time of his death. His son was born on November 11, 2023, just months after the tragedy.

As his family celebrates his son’s first birthday, they released a heartfelt statement urging anyone with information about the murder to come forward. The family said: “The heartache of losing Jamie is something that continues to stay with us every day since his murder. Today is the first birthday of his son, and while this is a cause for celebration, it is also, for us, a painful reminder that Jamie is not here to be a part of his son’s life, and never will be.

“Although he is just still a baby, at some point in his life he will want to know where his dad is and what happened to him, and it breaks our hearts to think about that. We desperately want to see justice for Jamie, and we hope that anyone who has information that could help the police investigation will think about what we are still going through as a family and do the right thing.”

West Yorkshire Police continue to search for three suspects - Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, and Enham Nishat - who are wanted in connection with Jamie’s murder and the attempted murder of the 16-year-old victim. Detectives believe the trio fled abroad shortly after the attack and are liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service in their efforts to track them down.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to trace Jeffers, Awe, and Nishat and remain determined to keep doing everything we can to get justice for Jamie and his family. Today is clearly a particularly painful day for them as they mark the first birthday of Jamie’s son in what are really difficult circumstances. We would urge anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to consider what the family are going through and pass that on to us.”

In April, Ranei Wilks, 23, from Leeds, appeared in court charged with Jamie’s murder and the attempted murder of the other victim. Those legal proceedings are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) via 101, quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.