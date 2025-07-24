Jay Slater’s inquest is continuing today (Thursday 24 July) and his friend Lucy Law is set to give evidence through a video link.

Lucy Law, a key witness, can't be there in person due to the "condition she is in". Lucy Law was one of the last people to see Jay alive during their holiday to Tenerife.

Previously, she failed to attend the inquest which was adjourned in May. However this time she is set to appear and give evidence via video link.

Dr James Adeley, the coroner leading the inquest, addressed the room. He said Lucy will be speaking through video "because of the condition that she is in". The true nature of her condition was not elaborated on, but the coroner added: "This death has received considerable media conjecture and speculation. This court deals only in fact.

"This is not a forum for wild conjecture and speculation. That is not appropriate in the slightest."

At the previous hearing, coroner's officer Alice Swarbrick said police attempted to serve witness summons on Lucy Law, although she could not be found. Brad Hargreaves, who was with Jay last year, also could not be found.

Other witnesses Ayub Qassim and Steven Roccas, believed to be from London, could not be found. In May, the court heard at least one had recently been in prison.

It is thought these witnesses could speak today, and shed more light on Jay's death. However, while many of the witnesses have been tracked down, one of the two men who rented the Airbnb, Ayub Qassim, is due to give evidence via video link from a foreign country.

The other man, Steven Roccas, has not been located. The coroner said: “He is doing this of his own volition. As he is abroad I cannot compel him to give evidence.”

Brad Hargreaves has given evidence at the inquest. Brad says that after he, Jay and Lucy Law arrived in Tenerife he and Jay put their bags in the apartment and then went out. They were drinking until 5am.

They met Brandon Hodgson who had been friends with the two other men, Ayub Qassim and Steven Roccas - known as ‘Rocky’ - for some time. Brad says that they all 'got on with Ayub and Rocky'.

He said: “We went to sleep and the following day we went for some breakfast”. They went to the music festival later that day which was due to start at 10pm that night. The coroner asks Brad what they did at the festival. He replies: “Drinking and dancing like you would do at a rave festival.”