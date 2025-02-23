Jenny Hall: Body found in 'very remote area' of Teesdale in search for missing runner, 23, who disappeared five days ago

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

23rd Feb 2025, 4:44pm

Police leading the search for a runner missing for five days say they have found a body in a remote area.

Jenny Hall, 23, was last seen leaving her home at Barracks Farm, Tow Law, Co. Durham, on Tuesday (18 February) just after 3pm. Her red Ford Focus was found parked on the B6278 in remote moorland less than 10 miles away between Eggleston and Stanhope on Wednesday.

Durham Police said Ms Hall's body was found in a "very remote area of Teesdale" shortly after 09:30 GMT on Sunday (23 February). Formal identification has yet to take place but Ms Hall's family have been informed.

The force said it was not treating her death as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner. On Sunday, Durham police said: "We're sorry to report that officers searching for missing woman Jenny Hall, have sadly found a body.

Police leading the search for a runner missing for five days say they have found a body in a remote area. (Photo: Issued by Durham Constabulary) | Issued by Durham Constabulary

"Officers carried out an extensive search alongside specialist partners and have been working around-the-clock to locate Jenny after she went missing on February 18. The body was found in a very remote area in Teesdale just after 9.30am today."

