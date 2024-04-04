The scene at Belmont Road, Twickenham, on April 3. (Picture: SWNS)

Pictures of a car that ended up in the home of an elderly woman went viral after Jeremy Vine posted the on X, formerly Twitter.

Neighbours in the quiet London cul-de-sac say the woman had been home at the time of the incident, but was thankfully in another room. It is believed she has now moved out of the property whilst it is being assessed for damage and repairs.

Neither she nor the driver, also understood to be elderly, were injured in the dramatic crash.

Emergency services were called to Belmont Road, Twickenham last Wednesday at around 5pm following reports that a car had crashed into a house. Neighbours said they believed the driver had been trying to park her car, and may have accidentally pressed the accelerator.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: “I heard she was trying to park but she’s elderly, so maybe she pressed the wrong button by mistake. Thankfully no one was hurt.”

Others described the ‘chaos’ as police cars, ambulances, and fire engineers all arrived on scene. One woman, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “I just suddenly heard sirens and saw all these flashing lights.

“I went outside and it was unbelievable. The car had gone right through into the house. It’s a miracle everyone was okay.”

One week on, the car is still inside the property which has now been boarded up on the quiet cul-de-sac, but the area has been cordoned off.