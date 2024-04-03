Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocking footage captured the moment an ambulance exploded into a fireball just after dropping an elderly patient off at home. Neighbours David and Marilyn Brinklow were having a cup of tea when they heard a huge bang and saw flames engulfing their front garden.

Minutes earlier, the private ambulance had dropped off the couple’s 91-year-old wheelchair-bound neighbour after a hospital stay. Footage shows two care workers wheeling the woman to her home in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire, at around 1.45pm on March 14.

In the video it shows one of the carers checking the ambulance after a worried passerby spots smokes pouring from the engine and alerts them. Minutes later the vehicle exploded with such force the ambulance roof was ripped off and flew 50ft into the air before crashing through David and Marilyn’s garage.

Firefighters dashed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames before they spread to neighbouring properties. Incredibly, no one was injured in the blast which caused extensive damage to the couple’s home and set fire to their garden.

The heat was so intense the back of their Honda Civic melted while their living room windows shattered and their curtains were singed. Marilyn, 74, said: "It was like a Hollywood movie. I suffer with my nerves and it didn't do me any good. I keep having flashbacks.

“There was nothing left of the ambulance and all the bits of it like a volcano were flying off like glass and started burning our nets. It’s horrible to talk about."

Retired carpenter David, 69, said the house suffered smoke damage and the electricity was cut off to the garage. He said: "It went off like a roman candle. I was shocked - it was like a horror show.

“It’s incredible no one was killed. Our neighbour was in the ambulance a short time before it exploded. The heat was so bad the back of our car literally melted. We just want the insurance company to hurry up so we can repair our home.”

Ambulance bursts into flames. Picture: David Brinklow / SWNS

