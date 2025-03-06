A decades-long investigation into the death of a newborn baby found in a bin bag near a Cheshire theme park has led to a conviction.

Joanne Sharkey, 55, has admitted to the manslaughter of the infant, later named Callum, by diminished responsibility. Here’s how the case unfolded over 27 years.

How was baby Callum found?

On March 14, 1998, a dog walker in a wooded area near Gulliver’s World theme park in Warrington made a shocking discovery. Inside two knotted bin bags, they found the body of a newborn baby. The infant, later named Callum by detectives after the Callands district of Warrington where he was found, had been born full-term but discarded.

Police determined that the baby had been left there for some time, and the discovery sparked an extensive investigation to identify his parents. A funeral service was arranged by local residents, and Callum was laid to rest at Warrington Cemetery in July 1998. His headstone, paid for through community donations, bears the inscription: “Baby Callum, precious child of God. Laid to rest July 27, 1998. With love, from the people of Warrington.”

Joanne Sharkey, of Denham Close, Liverpool. | Cheshire Police

How did the police find mum Joanne Sharkey?

For over two decades, Cheshire Constabulary pursued multiple lines of inquiry, including DNA analysis, house-to-house searches, and public appeals. A full DNA sample was taken from the baby and from blood found on the bin bags, but no match was found in the national database.

Despite extensive efforts, including DNA swabs from local residents, media campaigns, and checks with hospitals, midwives, and GPs, no leads surfaced. The breakthrough came when a familial DNA match linked the baby to a relative who had been added to the police database years later.

On July 28, 2023, police arrested Sharkey and the baby’s father on suspicion of murder. Investigators determined that Sharkey had concealed her pregnancy, given birth at home, and caused the baby's death by placing wads of tissue in his mouth and throat. She then placed his body in bin bags and drove to Warrington, where she left him in the woods.

The baby’s father was released with no further action, as he had been unaware of the pregnancy, birth, or the baby’s death. Sharkey was charged with murder and attempting to conceal the birth of a child in April 2023.

Sharkey was set to stand trial for murder at Liverpool Crown Court on March 7, 2024. However, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, a plea accepted by the prosecution.

Prosecution barrister Jonas Hankin KC stated that all elements of a diminished responsibility plea were supported by psychiatric reports, police, and legal counsel. “The killing was impossible to understand in the absence of significant mental impairment, which had substantially impaired her ability to form rational judgment and exercise self-control,” he explained.

Judge Mrs. Justice Eady reviewed the medical evidence and agreed, stating: “Given the unequivocal acceptance of the medical evidence, there could be no identifiable reason for a jury to reject that evidence, so I approve the course you have outlined.”

When is the sentencing?

Sharkey also admitted to attempting to conceal the birth of a child. Sentencing has been adjourned until March 21 so a pre-sentence report can be prepared.

Following the plea, Detective Inspector Hannah Friend commented: “Despite his life being cruelly cut short, he has not been forgotten, and his memory has lived on in the local area for the past few decades. While this guilty plea today will bring some closure to what has been a lengthy and complex investigation, ongoing for almost 30 years, the result will not bring back baby Callum, who should have had his whole life ahead of him.”

Adam Till, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), reflected on the emotional weight of the case: “This has been a complex case about a baby whose life was unfairly cut short. He would have been an adult today, and it’s devastating to think of the life he could have had. The circumstances of his death have deeply affected everyone involved in this case as well as the wider community.”

The CPS confirmed that their decision to accept the manslaughter plea was based on extensive psychiatric and medical evidence. “While the outcome of this case will never bring the baby back, we hope it brings a small measure of comfort to everyone who has been affected by this awful case,” Till added.