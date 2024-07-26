Joshua Hillstead: Boy pulled from Alcester river was 'two days' from ninth birthday as dad pays tribute
Emergency services were called, along with the fire service and ambulance service at 9.30pm on Monday, to a spot behind Kingfisher Way. One other child was also in the water but did not require further treatment and was returned home.
His father, Carl Hillstead has since paid tribute to the “lovely boy” who was “loved by us all”. Speaking to the BBC, he said: "He was the apple of his mum and dad's eyes and he was loved by his stepmum to the moon and back...His step brothers and sisters and little brother and big sister loved him so much."
Coaches from the kickboxing club Joshua attended posted a tribute on Facebook, describing him as a "bubbly" and "joyful" child. International Kickboxing Academy Wythall wrote: "As coaches (we) never imagined we would ever have to write a post like this.
"Josh was such a bubbly, joyful child and an absolute pleasure to teach kickboxing. Our hearts are deeply broken, and we extend our sincerest condolences and support to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."
Family friend Kyle Hotchkins has set up a fundraising page to help Joshua’s family “to get through this horrendous tragedy”. The page says: “The 8 year old passed away last night in his Dads arms 23/7/24 in Birmingham Children’s Hospital.
“As a friend of the family, I have spoken to Josh’s Dad and I want to give them help, so they do not have to worry about anything whilst they are going through this horrendous tragedy. xx.” The appeal has so far raised nearly £7,000 of their £7,500 target.
Warwickshire Police said the eight-year-old died following complications resulting from drowning. DI Heidi Twynham said: “Losing a child is devastating, and we offer our condolences to the family after this tragic accident – we are liaising with the family to provide support.
“Fast, unpredictable currents and invisible deeper sections make rivers dangerous places, particularly for children and non-confident swimmers. Please take caution around our waterways. Thank you to our officers, members of the emergency services, and the hospital staff for everything you’ve done over the past few days.”