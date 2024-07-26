Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A boy who died after being pulled from a river in Warwickshire earlier this week was just two days shy of his ninth birthday. Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, in Birmingham died in hospital on Tuesday (July 23) after reportedly falling into the River Arrow in Alcester.

Emergency services were called, along with the fire service and ambulance service at 9.30pm on Monday, to a spot behind Kingfisher Way. One other child was also in the water but did not require further treatment and was returned home.

His father, Carl Hillstead has since paid tribute to the “lovely boy” who was “loved by us all”. Speaking to the BBC, he said: "He was the apple of his mum and dad's eyes and he was loved by his stepmum to the moon and back...His step brothers and sisters and little brother and big sister loved him so much."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coaches from the kickboxing club Joshua attended posted a tribute on Facebook, describing him as a "bubbly" and "joyful" child. International Kickboxing Academy Wythall wrote: "As coaches (we) never imagined we would ever have to write a post like this.

Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, in Birmingham died in hospital on Tuesday (July 23) after reportedly falling into the River Arrow in Alcester. | GoFundMe

"Josh was such a bubbly, joyful child and an absolute pleasure to teach kickboxing. Our hearts are deeply broken, and we extend our sincerest condolences and support to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Family friend Kyle Hotchkins has set up a fundraising page to help Joshua’s family “to get through this horrendous tragedy”. The page says: “The 8 year old passed away last night in his Dads arms 23/7/24 in Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“As a friend of the family, I have spoken to Josh’s Dad and I want to give them help, so they do not have to worry about anything whilst they are going through this horrendous tragedy. xx.” The appeal has so far raised nearly £7,000 of their £7,500 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said the eight-year-old died following complications resulting from drowning. DI Heidi Twynham said: “Losing a child is devastating, and we offer our condolences to the family after this tragic accident – we are liaising with the family to provide support.