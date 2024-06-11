Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of an 18-year-old killed in a crash have paid tribute to her

The family of a teenager who died following a collision have paid tribute to her. Josie Cartwright, 18, from Staffordshire was driving a red Toyota Aygo when it crashed into a black Renault Clio in an incident that took place on the A51, Wettenall Road in Reaseheath on Sunday, June 2 at around 2.10pm.

Despite the best efforts of those involved, Josie sadly died in hospital. Her family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josie Cartwright, 18, from Staffordshire was driving a red Toyota Aygo when it crashed into a black Renault Clio in an incident that took place on the A51, Wettenall Road on Sunday, June 2 at around 2.10pm. | Cheshire Police

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute, her family said: “Josie May Cartwright will be remembered as a real character, full of joy, laughter, strength, and a little mischief. She was and is, loved by all who knew her.”

A 33-year-old woman from Crewe was arrested at the scene. She has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. Police have also appealed to anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.