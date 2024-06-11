Josie Cartwright: Family of 'full of joy' teen killed in Reaseheath crash pay tribute as police issue appeal
The family of a teenager who died following a collision have paid tribute to her. Josie Cartwright, 18, from Staffordshire was driving a red Toyota Aygo when it crashed into a black Renault Clio in an incident that took place on the A51, Wettenall Road in Reaseheath on Sunday, June 2 at around 2.10pm.
Despite the best efforts of those involved, Josie sadly died in hospital. Her family are currently being supported by specialist officers.
Paying tribute, her family said: “Josie May Cartwright will be remembered as a real character, full of joy, laughter, strength, and a little mischief. She was and is, loved by all who knew her.”
A 33-year-old woman from Crewe was arrested at the scene. She has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. Police have also appealed to anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
It added: “In particular, officers are keen to speak to the driver of a dark saloon car which was travelling towards Nantwich who stopped to help at the time of the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Cheshire Police via the website quoting IML 1838088 or call 101.”