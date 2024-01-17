Parents of 16-year-old schoolgirl Julia Skala, missing since January 8, plead for her to get in touch

Julia Skala left her house in Mitcham in southwest London at around 1pm on Monday, January 8 and has not been seen or heard from since.

The family of a 16-year-old girl who went missing more than a week ago are pleading for her to get in touch. Julia Skala left her house in Mitcham in southwest London at around 1pm on Monday, January 8 and has not been seen or heard from since.

In a statement issued via the Metropolitan Police, the family said: “Julia, you are loved and missed terribly. No matter what the reason was for you to leave, you aren’t in any kind of trouble and we just want to know you are safe. Please, just let someone know you are ok.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of her disappearance, Julia was wearing a black North Face jacket, black trousers and white Nike trainers. She was also carrying a black Nike rucksack. She was reported missing by her mother on the morning of Tuesday, January 9 and an investigation was immediately launched.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, in charge of policing for Merton, said: “Since Julia was reported missing, our officers have been working around the clock to try and find her. We have gathered and examined hours of CCTV and doorbell footage, spoken to many people who know her and carried out enquiries with those who live in the area to establish whether they have any information that might help our investigation.

“Julia has never been away from home for this long and obviously her family are extremely worried. While there is no evidence to suggest she has come to harm, we are growing increasingly concerned about her welfare. She did not take her mobile phone with her and there has been no activity on social media or known contact with her friends.

“We also do not believe she had a credit or travel card, or any cash when she left the house.” The police said Julia has links to Lambeth, Camden and Islington and it is possible she has travelled to these places via public transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement