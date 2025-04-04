Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A naked man chased a terrified woman at a popular beauty spot in broad daylight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The horrific encounter reportedly happened at 10am on Tuesday (1 April), at Kenfig Nature Reserve near Porthcawl, Wales. Staff at the visitor centre raised the alarm after the woman spoke to them.

PCSOs have since been patrolling the area with wardens of the popular tourist spot. Cops said the reports were "clearly concerning" and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman who said she was the target posted on social media: “I was petrified. Nobody around for miles.”

Officers responded to calls from the same area last month over a similar incident. Another woman had been made to feel threatened by a naked man.

A naked man chased a terrified woman at a popular beauty spot in broad daylight. (Photo: Kenfig Nature Reserve/Facebook) | Kenfig Nature Reserve/Facebook

He fled the scene before police could identify him. A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "It was reported at 10am on Tuesday (April 1) by somebody at the nearby visitor centre, who had spoken to the woman.

"Officers attended shortly after but the woman had left the area...[Officers] did speak with other people in the area at the time but nobody saw anything. The man’s behaviour was clearly concerning and anybody else with information, is encouraged to make contact – give reference 2500101893. PCSOs are patrolling the area along with visitor centre wardens." The spokesman confirmed the man is not known to officers.